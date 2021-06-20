Warriors Coach Logarusic To Omit Stars In COSAFA Cup Squad

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has revealed he will select an experimental squad dominated by locally based players for the COSAFA Cup to be held in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from July 7 to 18.

Record six-time COSAFA Cup champions Zimbabwe were drawn in Group C of the regional competition against Africa’s top ranked football team Senegal, who will be guests at the tournament, Namibia and Mozambique.

With all foreign-based players currently on their offseason breaks, there were hopes that Logarusic would name his strongest squad for the tournament in preparation for the World Cup qualifiers in September.

But Logarusic, who is set to announce a new look Warriors’ squad for the regional competition this week has other objectives apart from winning the event.

“It’s an interesting draw, Senegal, Namibia, Mozambique. Let’s see how things will go. It’s surprising to meet Senegal (but) I think all of us have the same chances. Let’s see which type of good we will bring (from COSAFA),” he said.

“We are not going with the strongest squad. We didn’t call about 14 or 15 players who are usually the top players in the Zimbabwe national football team. We have given a chance to other players who must prove themselves,” the 55-year-old Croat said in an interview on the interactive COSAFA Show.

“We are not talking about ‘are we going to win or are we not going to win (the Cup). We are in this tournament to try and make our team stronger for the World Cup qualification and to make our squad strong for the upcoming AFCON. And we are also using this competition to see who will play in qualification for the next CHAN competition,” Logarusic added.

The Croatian has been following the Chibuku Cup matches to see players that he could include in the COSAFA squad before the tournament was halted by the government following its ban on some sports codes following the threat of a Covid-19 third wave.

“We are going to use the players which we didn’t see during the AFCON qualification. And we are going to give a chance to players who are future stars and some players who didn’t play a lot of minutes during the qualification for AFCON. They have a chance to prove themselves.

“We are calling some players from the local league; the local league has stopped again. We are going to see some new faces and we wait to see how they are going to perform. Let’s try to make our team stronger,” he said.

Zimbabwe last won the COSAFA Cup in 2018 after beating Zambia 4 – 2 in extra time having also beaten the same opponents 3 – 1 in the final of the 2017 edition.