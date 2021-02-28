Warriors Defender Divine Lunga Survives Car Crash In SA

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based Warriors left-back Divine Lunga was lucky not to suffer any injuries after being involved in a car accident that left his vehicle extensively damaged in Durban Saturday afternoon.

According to reports from South Africa, the car accident happened in KwaZulu, Natal on Saturday afternoon on the M4 highway near Umhlanga.

An unnamed official at Lunga’s club Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. confirmed the accident in an interview with the South African football website Soccer Laduma.

“An incident involving one of our players took place this afternoon. He was involved in a bad accident which left his car very damaged, but we are grateful that he came out unharmed. I am from the scene as I speak to you. It happened on the M4 highway near Umhlanga.”

Lunga, who moved to Golden Arrows from local side Chicken Inn three years ago, has established himself into an important player for both his club, which has reportedly caught the attention of South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns and unnamed clubs in Turkey.

He has also been in good form for the senior national football team and had a decent match for the Warriors in November in the AFCON qualifiers against Algeria.

The 25 year-old defender will be hoping to carry his form into next month’s concluding Nations Cup qualifying matches against Botswana and Zambia after being named in the Warriors squad announced on Thursday.

Lunga missed Golden Arrows 2-1 defeat at Black Leopards on Tuesday due to injury but is expected to bounce back in the starting line up when his club hosts Baroka FC in another midweek league match on Wednesday.