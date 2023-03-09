Warriors defender Mudimu joins Welsh Premier League side Flint Town United

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international defender Alec Mudimu has completed a move to Cymru Premier club Flint Town United Football Club in Wales.

The 27-year-old, who is a product of the Sheffield Wednesday Academy in England hasn’t played since December for another Cymru Premier club Caernarfon Town and joins Flint in a bid for regular first-team football.

Flint Town United confirmed Mudimu’s arrival in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are delighted to confirm the transfer of Alec Mudimu to Flint Town Football Club in the first tier of the JD Cyrmu Premier League,” the club said.

“Alec is a Zimbabwe International with 26 appearances, experience in several World Cup qualification games and 2 African Cup of Nations tournaments where he produced outstanding performances against elite players from countries such as Egypt, Algeria, Ghana and Cameroon.”

Mudimu played youth football for Sheffield Wednesday and Stalybridge Celtic, joining the latter club in 2011.

He made his senior debut in the 2012–13 season.[4] He moved on loan to English non-league side Radcliffe Borough in January 2015.

He later played for Northwich Victoria and Stockport Town before joining Welsh Premier League side Cefn Druids in July 2017.

He spent three years at Cefn Druids between 2017-2020 before joining Champions League side Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova while he also had a stint with Georgian Premier League club Torpedo Kutaisi before returning to England.

After returning to the Cymru Premier in the summer of 2022, he made five appearances for Caernarfon.

Flint Town United hopes the experience Mudimu has gained at several clubs in Europe has equipped Mudimu with a wealth of valuable experience as they seek a strong finish to the 2022/23 season and secure the European playoff spot would provide a route into the 2023/23 UEFA Conference League.