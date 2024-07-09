Warriors defender Munashe Garan’anga joins Danish side Copenhagen

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

WARRIORS defender Munashe Garan’anga has finally ended speculation on his next move after completing a move to Danish side Copenhagen.

Garan’anga was linked to several clubs including Bundesliga side Borussia M’gladbach and Spanish side Real Betis.

He is leaving Belgian side KV Mechelen who signed him in January from Moldovan side Sheriff Tronyaspor.

Copenhagen reportedly paid $4 million for Garan’anga, ten times more than the amount which Mechelen bought him for.

The 23-year-old defender is said to have traveled to Denmark on Tuesday for medicals and will be unveiled by his new bosses anytime this week.