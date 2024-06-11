New Zimbabwe.com

Warriors eye first World Cup Qualifiers win against Bafana Bafana

11th June 2024
By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior men’s football team will be hoping to register its first Group C CAF World Cup Qualifiers win on Tuesday evening when they lock horns with South Africa at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The Warriors walk into this battle licking wounds from a humiliating 2-0 defeat against Lesotho last week Friday.

“I don’t think our position matters most in the group ahead of tomorrow’s clash because when we always play Bafana, it’s a derby and it has nothing to do with what happened before.

“It’s all about the bragging rights between the two teams and who wants it more.

“So I believe the one who wants it more will get the positive result,” said Warriors interim coach Jairos Tapera.

Zimbabwe is occupying bottom position in the group with 2 points and a win will push them up.

Zimbabwe has suffered a huge setback with two of its key defenders Teenage Hadebe and Devine Lunga doubtful ahead of the clash.

Lunga sustained a knock on his ankle on Friday in a match against Lesotho and only got back to train with the squad on Monday evening after missing Sunday and Monday morning training sessions.

Meanwhile, Nigeria was on Monday shocked by a 2-1 away defeat to Benin who are now in too of Group C with 7 points.

Nigeria and Zimbabwe remain the only teams in the group yet to win a match in the ongoing campaign.

Despite the Warriors poor run, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is expecting a tough encounter against fellow neighbours.

“As I said before the Nigeria game, the group is unpredictable and they (Zimbabwe) having lost to Lesotho want to recover on us.

“So it is going to be a difficult game but also we have to win this one because win against them( Zimbabwe) will push us to a better position,” said Broos.

Group C CAF World Cup Qualifiers Standings

Benin – 7 points

Lesotho – 5 points

Rwanda – 4 points

South Africa – 4 points

Nigeria – 3 points

Zimbabwe – 3 points

