Warriors Fall In Latest Fifa World Rankings

By Sports Reporter

THE Warriors have paid a heavy price for their poor start in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after dropping five places on the latest Fifa World Rankings released by the world football governing body on Thursday.

Zimbabwe, who were coached by the now-fired Croatian coach Zdravko Logarusic, returned to international duty earlier this month where they were held to a goalless draw at home against South Africa and lost 1-0 against Ethiopia in their opening two qualifiers for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

The poor start saw the Warriors dropping to the foot of Group G of the qualifiers and virtually out of contention for a place in the final round of the qualifiers.

Zimbabwe’s poor run of results has also had a negative impact on their position in the latest global and continental rankings as they lost 10.97 points and dropped five places down to number 113 in the world and two spots to number 28 in Africa.

Despite qualifying for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Egypt, the Warriors have been on a slump which resulted in Logarusic being fired and replaced by Norman Mapeza, who will take charge of the team on an interim basis.

With Logarusic in charge, the Warriors were knocked out in the first round of both the African Nations Championship (Chan) and the Cosafa Cup, giving the Croat a dismal record of one win in 14 matches since assuming his duties.

Meanwhile, Senegal remains Africa’s highest-ranked nation after climbing one spot to 20th, while Belgium are still the world’s highest-ranked football team overall, having held the top spot for more than two years now.

World Top 10: 1. Belgium, 2. Brazil, 3. England, 4. France, 5. Italy, 6. Argentina, 7. Portugal, 8. Spain, 9. Mexico, 10. Denmark.

Africa Top 10: 1. Senegal, 2. Tunisia, 3. Algeria, 4. Morocco, 5. Nigeria, 6. Egypt, 7. Ghana, 8. Ivory Coast, 9. Cameroon, 10. Mali.