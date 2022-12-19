Warriors forward Wadi confirms interest from top SA clubs

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international striker Ismael Wadi has revealed that South African clubs Kaizer Chiefs and Amazulu have shown interest in signing him following his good run of form for second-tier club JDR Stars.

Wadi has been in decent scoring touch since joining the National First Division club from Caps United.

Now the seasoned striker has suggested that JDR Stars informed him of Kaizer Chiefs’ interest after another deal fell through.

Amazulu were also keen on Wadi but couldn’t agree terms on a transfer fee.

“At that point, l heard a lot of rumours about it, the likes of Chiefs and some teams did approach the club, AmaZulu among other teams,” Wadi told the South African football website Far Post.

“But they [AmaZulu] didn’t reach an agreement with my club JDR Stars. At the moment I’m still contracted with the team till the end of the season but I’m prepared to make a move.

“As players, our ambitions constantly change as we develop. Just like everyone in South Africa and back home in Zimbabwe, I hope to play in the PSL.”

Despite having his PSL dream deferred, Wadi has applied himself well at the Pretoria club.

JDR Stars are fourth in the Motsepe Foundation Championship but still in the race for promotion to the South African Premiership.

Wadi will be a free agent at the end of the current season if he is still at the NFD outfit beyond the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old made the move to South Africa in 2021 after an impressive stint with Caps United.

He scored his first international goal for the Warriors against Malawi in January and was part of the Zimbabwe squad at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.