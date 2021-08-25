Warriors Gamble On England-Based Stars

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarusic has named seven players based in the United Kingdom in his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia despite a cloud of uncertainty surrounding their availability for the crucial matches.

Premier League clubs announced on Thursday that they would not be releasing their players for games in red-list countries such as Zimbabwe and Ethiopia due to quarantine rules by the British government.

This means that Marvelous Nakamba will not be able to travel to Zimbabwe for the upcoming matches unless world football governing body FIFA intervenes while other local players at lower tier English clubs could be affected if they decide to take a similar stance.

Despite the development ZIFA on Wednesday announced a 29-man provisional squad which includes Nakamba and other England-based stars such as Wigan Athletic captain, Tendayi Darikwa, Bournemouth’s, Jordan Zemura, Admiral Muskwe of Luton Town and David Moyo, of Scottish side Hamilton Academical.

Queens Park Rangers striker Macauley Bonne, who is on loan at Ipswich Town has also been included been included in the squad while Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway is set to make his debut for the Warriors.

Striker Tinotenda Kadewere and midfielder Marshall Munetsi who play in the French Ligue 1 are also in the team while Germany-based Jonah Fabisch has been included despite previously snubbing Warriors call-ups in the past.

There is however no place in the squad for free-scoring Tanzania-based forward Prince Dube in the squad due to injury.

Saudi Arabia-based star Knowledge Musona is expected to lead the squad.

The Warriors will face Bafana Bafana in their first FIFA World Cup Group G match at the National Sports Stadium on September 3 before travelling to Ethiopia for a date against the hosts four days later.

Warriors Squad:

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi, Talbert Shumba, Martin Mapisa

Defenders: Tendayi Darikwa, Jordan Zemura, Teenage Hadebe, Brendan Dalloway, Alec Mudimu, Jimmy Dzingai, Divine Lunga, Onismor Bhasera, Takudzwa Chimwemwe

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi, Butholezwe Ncube, Ovidy Karuru, Marvelous Nakamba, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Perfect Chikwende, Thabani Kamusoko, Tafadzwa Rusike, Jonah Fabisch, Blessing Sarupinda

Strikers: Tinotenda Kadewere, David Moyo, Admiral Muskwe, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Macauley Bonne.