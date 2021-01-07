Warriors Get SRC Green Light Ahead Of CHAN Tourney

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S sports regulatory body, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has granted the green light for the Warriors to participate in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament that gets underway in Cameroon on January 16.

The country’s participation in the continental tournament for players plying their trade in their respective domestic leagues was hanging in the balance after the government’s ban on all sporting activities following an increase on coronavirus infections.

In statement released Wednesday, Zifa said they had been given permission to send the team to the Chan finals where Zimbabwe have been drawn in the same group with hosts Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Mali.

The Warriors square off with the Indomitable Lions in the tournament opener on 16 January.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association advises the nation that our application to proceed with participation at the African Nations Championship (Chan) has been approved by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC). This follows the government’s recent suspension of all sporting activities in a national effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19,’’ said Zifa.

ZIFA also revealed that Warriors players and officials were in self isolation after 15 coronavirus positive results were recorded when players and technical team members got tested.

Departure for Cameroon has set for January 13.

“The team is still in camp, self-isolating, after recording 15 positive tests for Covid-19,” Zifa said.

“Players and officials who tested positive on 28 January will be tested again on 10 January 2021. We wish all those who tested positive a swift recovery. The delegation departs for Cameroon on 13 January 2021.

“Zifa appeals to all stakeholders to remain vigilant in the face of a renewed Covid-19 threat. Please observe all health and safety guidelines to keep everyone safe.

“We wish our Warriors all the best and we hope they will prevail in Cameroon. The Association would like to acknowledge and thank the SRC for swift processing of our request to keep our preparations for the important assignment on track.”

Warriors squad for Chan

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simba Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi)

Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Tafadzwa Jaravani (CAPS Utd), Ian Nekati (Chicken inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi), Carlos Mavhurume (CAPS Utd), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Talent Chamboko (Manica Diamonds)

Midfielders: Richard Hachiro (CAPS Utd), Ronald Chitiyo (CAPS Utd), Shadreck Nyahwa (Byo Chiefs), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi), Leeroy Mavunga (CAPS Utd), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Denver Mukamba (Ngezi)

Strikers: Obriel Chirinda (Chicken inn), Tawanda Nyamandwe (Manica Diamonds), Farawo Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs)

On Standby

Defenders: Frank Makarati (Ngezi Platinum), Valentine Musarurwa (Harare City), Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye (CAPS United)

Midfielders: Devon Chafa (Ngezi Platinum), Juan Mutudza (Dynamos), Phineas Bhamusi (CAPS United), Ishmael Wadi (CAPS United) Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn)

Strikers: Thomas Chideu (Harare City)