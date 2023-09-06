Warriors homeless for FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will endure the embarrassment of playing their FIFA World Cup qualifier home matches in November in neighbouring countries after all stadiums in the country failed to meet the minimum standards set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host.

The Warriors are set to feature in the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers after FIFA lifted the country’s suspension from international football and appointed a Normalisation Committee to run the affairs of ZIFA until next year.

Despite having been banned from the international game for almost two years, Zimbabwe was unable to renovate any of the stadiums in the country to meet international standards which means the Warriors will be homeless for the upcoming qualifiers.

Currently, all Premier Soccer League Clubs based in Harare have been playing their league matches in other cities due to on-going renovations at the National Sports Stadium.

The biggest stadium in Zimbabwe is however not ready to host the Warriors’ World Cup qualifiers after being omitted from CAF’s list of venues that have been cleared to host Match-day One and two of the qualifiers which will be played between November 13-21.

The Warriors were drawn in Group C of the qualifiers alongside Nigeria, South Africa, Rwanda, Benin and Lesotho.

Zimbabwe will kickstart their campaign with an away match against Rwanda and are expected to host Nigeria in their second match. However, the big tie against the Super Eagles of Nigeria is now set to be played at a neutral venue with reports that Zimbabwe is expected to use neighbouring South Africa as their home venue.

Neighbours South Africa have seven stadiums approved to host the qualifiers namely FNB Stadium and Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg, the Durban-based Moses Mabhida Stadium, Cape Town Stadium and Nelson Mandela Bay in Port Elizabeth.