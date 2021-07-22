Warriors Hopeful Brendan Galloway Joins English Side Plymouth Argyle

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN defender Brendan Galloway has been given an opportunity to revive his professional football career after signing an initial short-term contract with English League One side Plymouth Argyle.

The former England youth international, 25, has agreed a deal to stay at the League One club until January.

Galloway was released by English Championship Luton Town at the end of last season.

He has been on trial with Plymouth since the start of preseason preparations and did enough to earn himself a deal.

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe backed the Zimbabwean defender to make an impact at Plymouth despite doubts in some quarters over his recent injury record.

“People will say it’s a risk in taking someone like Brendan Galloway. Well, we have taken him until January and we will see how his fitness develops,” Lowe said.

“What I can say with him is he hasn’t missed a day’s training, he hasn’t missed any minutes of games, which is a good sign.”

“He’s a fantastic character, but he’s also a fantastic player. He has loved every minute of it here, he wanted to stay, he had interest from other clubs.

“He has signed a short-term deal until January, based on him hopefully playing a lot of games. We will manage him, hence why he’s only playing 60-70 minutes.

“There is going to be a time when he gets 90, but that time can come. We want to make him robust as we possibly can.

“I feel, and everyone at the club feels, that we have got a fantastic player who Argyle may not have ever got because of where he has been.

“Brendan is pleased because he sees an opportunity to play lots of games here. He knows the size of the football club and he wants to be a part of it, so really pleased to get it done.”

Galloway spent the past two years on the books at Luton Town in the Championship but struggled with injuries during his time there, making just six appearances in all competitions.

He worked under his current manager Lowe as a youngster at MK Dons before landing a big move to Premier League Everton in 2014.

Galloway spent five years at Goodison Park and made 21 appearances for the Premier League side.

The ex-England youth international also had loan spells away from the Merseyside outfit at West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland to get some experience under his belt.

Galloway recently pledged his international allegiance to Zimbabwe in what should be a major boost to the Warriors squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon next January.