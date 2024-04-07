Warriors improve on FIFA rankings, now 122 in the world

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE senior men’s national soccer team, The Warriors’ recent participation at the four-nations tournament held in Malawi has helped improve the side’s rankings on the FIFA ladder.

Zimbabwe is now ranked 122nd, up from 124, on the April rankings released by the world football governing body FIFA on Thursday.

The Warriors, under the tutelage of veteran player-turned-coach Norman Mapeza in charge on an interim basis, lost 1-3 to Kenya in the final of a four-nation tournament, after overcoming rivals Zambia in a penalty scintillating shootout in the semi finals.

Zimbabwe also made a slight movement on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) rankings, two places up to 33rd position.

However, they remain below the likes of Comoros, Tanzania, Mozambique, Uganda, and Madagascar.

South Africa, whom Zimbabwe play in a World Cup qualifier in June, is now 10th on the continent.

Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt, and Cote d’Ivoire are the top five teams in Africa.

Argentina, France, Belgium, England, and Brazil complete the top five in the world.