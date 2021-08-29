Warriors Legend George Shaya Laid To Rest

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ legend George Shaya was laid to rest at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare on Saturday amid emotional scenes as the Zimbabwean football family bid farewell to the country’s greatest footballer of all time.

The former Zimbabwe and Dynamos football legend died at his Glen Norah home on Tuesday at the age of 74.

Shaya, who won the Soccer Star of the Year award a record five times lost his fight against diabetes and dementia while he also had his right leg amputated last year.

Former Dynamos star July Sharara, one of the scores of football legends to attend the burial tribute to the people who assisted the departed Shaya in his time of need.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank those who assisted Shaya during his time of need, people like Anthony Mandiwanza; he took care of George from the time he was amputated. He went out of his way to buy him a car and to use when he goes to sick medication and I know there are many others like him who assisted. We have a tendency of celebrating heroes when they are dead,” he said.

Sports and Recreation Commission’s Nigel Munyati was also present at the burial of the iconic former footballer.

“It’s such a sad tremendous loss for Zimbabwe in the sense that because of his debilitating illness he wasn’t able to do as much in his later life for the young people of Zimbabwe. Many people here didn’t watch him play and this where we as the sports fraternity are also remiss in that we are not doing enough to educate our young people about the greats that created the foundation of this game,” he said.

Former football stars such as Sunday Chidzambga, David George, Stewart Murisa, Desmond Maringwa and Eddie Mashiri , to mention but a few graced Shaya’s burial.

Dynamos had applied for Shaya to be declared a national hero but all that materialised was a state assisted funeral.