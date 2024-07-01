Warriors Midfielder Msendami joins South African side Marumo Gallants 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Warriors midfielder Daniel Msendami has finally joined South Africa’s DSTV Premiership side Marumo Gallants.

Msendami joins Marumo Gallants from Botswana Premier Soccer League reigning champions Jwaneng Galaxy where his contract expired in June.

Although he did not reveal details of his new contract, Msendami told New Zimbabwe.com that he is eager to showcase his talent in South Africa.

“I’m looking forward to having game time and to showcase my talent at Gallants,” he said.

The 23-year-old was linked to several clubs including Tanzanian giants Simba SC and DRC side T.P Mazembe.

He had a good 2023/24 season campaign in Botswana playing for Jwaneng Galaxy, scoring 12 goals and providing 16 assists.

Other than a good performance in the league, Msendami was also named 2024 Botswana Orange F.A Cup Player of the Tournament.

Currently, Msendami’s new club is without a coach and reports are linking his coach at Jwaneng Galaxy Morena Ramoreboli as a possible candidate to take over.

Other than Ramoreboli, former Swallows coach Dylan Kerr is another candidate linked to the job.

Gallants had a disastrous 2023/24 season campaign which saw them being relegated from the Premier Soccer League, however, they have since bought the status of Moroka Swallows to mark their return.