Warriors prospect Trey Nyoni  finally makes debut for Liverpool

ZIMBABWE youngster Trey Nyoni on Wednesday night marked his debut for Liverpool in a 3-0 FA Cup 5th round win against Southampton at Anfield.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder was introduced by Liverpool manager Jurden Klopp in 77 minutes as a substitute for Harvey Elliott.

Nyoni became the youngest player in Liverpool’s history to play in the FA Cup.

Happy with his progress at Liverpool, the rising star posted on his social media pages “Debut!!!!!!!” after the match celebrating the milestone.

Nyoni was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents and is one of the Warriors prospects, which makes him the first Zimbabwean to feature for Liverpool.

The former Leicester City juniors player was part of the Liverpool team which won the Carabao Cup on Sunday, marking his first trophy with the English giants although he was on the bench throughout the whole match.

Nyoni is one of the few junior players who were promoted by team manager Jurgen Klopp from the juniors this year, amongst the group is also Jayden Danns who grabbed a brace for The Reds in Wednesday night’s victory.

Liverpool is now set to face traditional rivals Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the competition which will be played on March 17.