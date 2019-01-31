Warriors star Chawapihwa joins new South African club

Kickoff

Baroka FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has confirmed that winger Talent Chawapiwa has left the club to join AmaZulu.

The Zimbabwean winger has previously been linked with a move to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, but has now made the move to KZN to join Usuthu, who have sold striker Emiliano Tade to defending Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Yes, he has left. He has joined AmaZulu. It’s a straight sale,” Mphahlele tells KickOff.com.

Chawapiwa joined Bakgaga last season and has been one of their star performers, attracting interested in the PSL.

The 26-year-old made 21 appearances in all competitions this season and leaves them after playing a key role in the journey to lifting the Telkom Knockout trophy last month in Port Elizabeth.

He’ll add to AmaZulu’s attacking flair upfront following the departure of Argentine forward Tade.