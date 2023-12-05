Warriors star Hadebe parts ways with MLS side Houston Dynamo 

By Sports Reporter
WARRIORS defender Teenage Hadebe is on the market after his contract expired at American club Houston Dynamo.
The Zimbabwean international, who played for the Chiefs for two years until leaving for Turkey in 2019, spent the past two seasons at the Major League Soccer (MLS) side.
But Houston announced this week on their website that Hadebe was one of several players whose contracts would not be renewed.
Hadebe was one of the highest earners at the club.
The 28-year-old, who has 36 caps for his country, is set to be a key player for his country in the World Cup qualifiers and hopes to find a new club soon.
Hadebe had earlier on Monday evening announced his departure from the club.
In a message posted on X, he wrote:
“To all the wins I have had and all the great times this is goodbye to the team and marking a farewell to the end of season @HoustonDynamo & the coaches, Ted, Pat, Asher, Nick and the technical stuff thank you for trusting me I will be forever be grateful to my teammates and fans.”
The solid defender arrived at Dynamo in 2021 and quickly became a key player in the team.
A long-term injury affected his final campaign at the club, limiting his appearances to just 16 across all top-flight competitions.
The Zimbabwe international played his final game on Saturday against Los Angeles FC.