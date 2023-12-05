Warriors star Hadebe parts ways with MLS side Houston Dynamo 

WARRIORS defender Teenage Hadebe is on the market after his contract expired at American club Houston Dynamo.

The Zimbabwean international, who played for the Chiefs for two years until leaving for Turkey in 2019, spent the past two seasons at the Major League Soccer (MLS) side.

But Houston announced this week on their website that Hadebe was one of several players whose contracts would not be renewed.

Hadebe was one of the highest earners at the club.

The 28-year-old, who has 36 caps for his country, is set to be a key player for his country in the World Cup qualifiers and hopes to find a new club soon.