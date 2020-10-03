Warriors Star Macauley Bonne Signs For Queens Park Rangers

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Macauley Bonne has finally ended the recent speculation surrounding his future after joining English Championship side Queens Park Rangers from Charlton Athletic for a reported around £2million fee.

The 24-year-old forward has agreed to a three-year deal with QPR subject to medical. The club also has the option of extending this by a further 12 months.

Bonne joined Charlton Athletic ahead of last season after netting 45 goals in 90 appearances for Leyton Orient in the National League.

His debut campaign in the Championship saw him score 11 goals – 12 in all competitions – and now he is excited about the next chapter of his career with QPR.

“I am really pleased and happy it’s finally done,” he said in his first interview with the club’s official website.

“I can’t wait to get started now.”

Bonne admits when he knew QPR were looking at bringing him to W12, he was keen on the move.

“The second I heard there was interest, my head was turned,” he said. “I’ll easily say that – my head was turned straight away.”

As the Zimbabwe international looks to kick on in the game, Bonne says QPR’s growing reputation as a club that develops young talent was also a big attraction for him.

“When you look at someone like Ebere Eze, the manager here and the club must be doing something right to develop players into Premier League players.”

Bonne’s debut season in the Championship last year was certainly a successful one from a personal point of view. While Charlton suffered relegation, Bonne’s impressive goal tally after jumping three divisions was an indication of his talent.

Mark Warburton is looking forward to working with Bonne, adding: “I am delighted to have him come on board.

“Macauley has already shown himself to be a proven goalscorer at this level, and he did it with a team in the lower half of the division.

“He can score a variety of goals, he’s young, hungry and has a lot of development potential in him.

“He will help to lighten the load for Lyndon Dykes and will certainly give us a different option upfront.”

Bonne will wear the number seven shirt this season.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer said he felt the transfer was “the right deal” for the League One club.

The fee has not been disclosed but the South London Press understands it is in the region of £2million.

That is a huge profit on the 24-year-old, who was signed from Leyton Orient for £200,000 after Charlton won promotion to the Championship in 2019.

The South Londoners also have a sell-on in the switch.

“QPR came in and made an offer that we couldn’t refuse,” he said.

“He did well for us last season and got 11 goals but looking at the bigger picture, it is the right price and the right deal for us.”

Bonne is set to be named in the Zimbabwe Warriors squad for the international friendly match against Malawi.

The encounter will be played in Blantyre at Kamuzu Stadium on October 11 in preparation for the resumption of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers next month.