Warriors star Marshall Munetsi joins France Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims

By Sports Reporter

SOUTH African football giants Orlando Pirates have officially announced the transfer of Zimbabwean international Marshall Munetsi to France Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims.

The Buccaneers, as Orlando Pirates are affectionately known, took to their official website to announce the deal on Tuesday afternoon, with the utility player expressing delight at finally getting the chance to move abroad.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the chairman and management for all the support they have given me ever since I arrived at the club,” Munetsi was quoted on Orlando Pirates’ official website.

“I came here as a young boy but now I leave as a man. I would also like to thank the coaches, my teammates and most importantly the fans of this wonderful club for all the love and support they’ve shown me.

“As I turn the page to a new chapter in my football career, I look forward to the new challenge this presents but as I move forward, I can never forget my roots…once a Pirate, Always a Pirate!”

The 22-year-old, who is currently part of the Warriors squad in Egypt ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals, has been on a gradual rise in South African football since signing for the neighbouring country’s national first division side FC Cape Town from Harare-based Friendly Academy 2015.

After signing for Pirates at the start of the 2016/17 season, Munetsi was immediately sent on loan to the then newly-promoted premiership side Baroka FC, where his solid performances convinced the Buccaneers to recall him towards the end of last season.

The Mabvuku-bred midfielder has also been a consistent performer in the Warriors squad since making his debut during the Four Nations tournament in Zambia last year and is part of the squad which arrived in Egypt on Monday ahead of the 2019 AFCON opener June 21.

Munetsi, who idolises former Ivory Coast International Yaya Toure, is Pirates’ third player to move to France in recent years.

He follows in the footsteps of Kermit Erasmus, who left the club for Stade Rennes as well as Lyle Foster, who joined Monaco at the start of 2019.