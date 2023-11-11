Warriors star Munetsi appeals for fans’ support ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FRANCE-BASED Zimbabwe international midfielder Marshall Munetsi has called on fans to rally behind the senior men’s national football team in their quest to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Baltemar Brito’s side will start their qualifying campaign with an away game against the Amavubi of Rwanda on Wednesday, November 15.

The Warriors will then host the Super Eagles of Nigeria three days later.

Both matches will be played at the Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda.

Zimbabwe was supposed to host Nigeria at the National Sports Stadium in Harare but has been forced to play the match at a neutral venue after the facility fell short of the standards set by the continental football governing body CAF.

Munetsi, who has been enjoying a successful season at French topflight side Stade de Reims, emphasised the need for Zimbabwean football fans to rally behind the team in their quest to secure a World Cup berth.

“To the fans, we are playing in Rwanda and they are not able to watch us play live, but we know for sure they will be rallying behind us as always. We promise to do our best for them so that they can be proud of us as their Warriors,” Munetsi said ahead of the match.

The first batch of Warriors players and technical officials arrived in Rwanda early on Saturday morning ahead of the crucial matches.

They were welcomed by the embassy of Zimbabwe staff, and officials from the advance party that arrived in Rwanda on November 7.

The Warriors technical team and locally-based players, Tanaka Shandirwa, Frank Makarati, Donovan Bernard, Walter Musona, Obriel Chirinda, Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, and Brian Banda were joined by Saudi-based Gerald Takwara is also part of the delegation.

The rest of the players who are based in South Africa and Europe are expected to fly directly to Rwanda from their based next week after this weekend’s matches at their respective clubs.

The team will be based in Kigali until the 13th before moving to Butare, the host town for Zimbabwe’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda on November 15 and Nigeria four days later.