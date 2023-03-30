Warriors star Pfumbidzai set to join SuperSport United

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international defender Ronald Pfumbidzai has agreed terms to join South African Premiership side SuperSport on a three year contract from Chippa United at the end of the current season.

The 28-year-old gifted left back reportedly signed a pre-contract agreement with the Pretoria-based outfit and will officially join the club when his current contract with Chippa United ends in June.

His imminent arrival has been praised in the South African media as shrewd piece of business by the club’s CEO Stan Matthews and head coach Gavin Hunt as they look to bolster their squad ahead of a possible title challenge next season.

SuperSport United currently occupy second place in the league going into the final seven games of the 2022/23 season.

At SuperSport, Pfumbidzai will join compatriots George Chigova and club captain Onisimor Bhasera.

Pfumbidzai, who’s comfortable at left-back and centre-back looks set to fill the hole left by the imminent exit of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe to Kaizer Chiefs, while Bhasera is said to be considering retirement at the end of the current season.

He has been one of the best performing players in the South African Premiership this season at a time when most of his compatriots have either been offloaded by their club’s or struggled to get regular first team football.

Pfumbidzai will be a valuable addition to the SuperSport United locker room as he boasts of vast experience of the South African Premiership as well vast international exposure with the Warriors.

The overlapping full-back initially moved to South Africa six years ago to join the now defunct Bloemfontein Celtics in 2017.

Before the move, he had a loan stint in Denmark at IK Hobro from Harare giants Caps United.

Pfumbidzai made his Premiership debut in 2013 when he joined CAPS United from Division One side Hippo Valley.

He had a meteoric rise at the Harare giants where he went on to command the first-team place and earned call ups in the Under-20 national team within the same year.

At the youth level, he captained his team in the 2013 COSAFA U-20 Cup and later played in the 2015 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The gifted defender represented Zimbabwe at two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) competitions in 2017 and 2019.