Warriors Star Tendayi Darikwa Signs New Wigan Contract

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors defender Tendayi Darikwa sys he is delighted to continue his career at Wigan Athletic after signing a new two-year deal with the English League One side on Thursday.

The 29-year-old roving right back initially joined Wigan on a short-term deal from English Championship side Nottingham Forest in January and made 26 appearances as they avoided relegation to League Two.

In recognition of his efforts in helping them survive relegation, the Latics, as Wigan are affectionately known offered Darikwa a new contract last month.

And the England-born Zimbabwe international finally put pen to paper on the new deal on Thursday.

“I’m delighted to be back here. We’ve been speaking for a few weeks now, and I can’t wait to get going again,” he told the club website.

“I’m really grateful to the manager for bringing me in, and giving me the opportunity to play football matches.”

Despite arriving at Wigan on the back of having been frozen at Nottingham for the first half of the previous season, Darikwa was a mainstay in Latics’ starting XI in the second half of the 2020-21 League One season.

He played a crucial role as he helped Leam Richardson’s side survive from relegation against all of the odds.

After making his debut in the 3-3 draw at Rochdale in January, the Zimbabwe international went on to help the defence provide a solid platform to push towards safety.

“Wigan Athletic is delighted to confirm that defender Tendayi Darikwa has signed a new deal at the Club until the summer of 2023,” the club said in a statement.

“Darikwa will continue to provide a wealth of experience in the dressing room to his fellow teammates, having played in over 200 league matches, with a good percentage of those coming in the Championship,” the statement from Wigan added.

Darikwa, who previously worked with manager Richardson at Chesterfield at the start of his career before moving on to join Burnley and Nottingham Forest, is delighted to have committed his future to Wigan Athletic.

He is expected to be part of Zimbabwe national team for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the AFCON finals set to be held in Cameroon early next year.