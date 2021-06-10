Warriors Star Tino Kadewere Becomes Senditoo Brand Ambassador

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

FRANCE-BASED Zimbabwe international football star Tino Kadewere’s profile continues to grow after his impressive debut season at Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon following his appointment as brand ambassador of UK-based remittance company Senditoo.

The collaboration will see the 25-year-old Warriors striker feature in Senditoo’s marketing and promotions in Zimbabwe.

He will also raise awareness on the brand in France as it prepares to launch in the European market.

The Prince Edward School alumnus has continued to use his success to positively influence young people in Zimbabwe.

He is currently in the country for the offseason break after helping Lyon qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

Senditoo co-founder Takwana Tyaranini, said: Tino is an exceptional talent who is positively influencing and inspiring young people in Zimbabwe and abroad.

“His appointment comes at a time where the brand is expanding and moving into new markets, and his ambassadorship will elevate our standing and provide brand visibility.

“The energy, commitment and drive he shows on and off the pitch, matches our philosophy as a brand and we look forward to working with him.”

Part of Tino’s role will be to create positive change, while allowing him to amplify his voice to create equal access to education and sport for young people through his foundation.

Tino, said: “Senditoo are a respectable brand who are doing incredible work in Zimbabwe at all levels. Their passion for youth empowerment and development will go a long way in inspiring and shaping the future leaders of tomorrow.

“I am looking forward to raising awareness of the brand and being an influential voice for the causes that we are both passionate about.”