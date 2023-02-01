Warriors stars Muskwe, Nakamba reunited at Luton Town

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international striker Admiral Muskwe is set to link up with his compatriot Marvelous Nakamba after being recalled from his loan spell at English League One side Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening.

Muskwe has been on a loan spell at Fleetwood since June and was only expected to return to Luton Town at the end of the season.

However after the departure of experienced forward Cameron Jerome for Bolton Wanderers, and Harry Cornick sold to Bristol City on transfer deadline day yesterday, Luton Town manager Rob Edwards decided to recall the Warriors striker.

“We can confirm that forward Admiral Muskwe has been recalled following his loan spell at Sky Bet League One side Fleetwood Town,” the club said in a statement.

“The 24-year-old made a total of 17 appearances during his time at Highbury Stadium, scoring three times.”

Muskwe’s return to his parent club will see him linking up with fellow countryman Nakamba, who joined Luton on a six-month loan deal from Aston Villa.

The Zimbabwean duo are now set to become the first Warriors pair to play their professional football at the same club in Europe.

Both Muskwe and Nakamba will be looking to revive their careers after a difficult period due to injuries.

Nakamba is yet to make a league appearance this season after being overlooked at Villa while Muskwe has also struggled to get going at Luton Town since his move from Premier League side Leicester City.

Since joining the club Muskwe has found the net twice in 25 appearances, although both those goals came in the cups, as he only made seven starts in the Championship.

This term, he featured three times for Luton, starting the 2-0 win at Swansea City, before moving to the Highbury Stadium in August.

Muskwe scored on his debut in the 1-1 draw with Wycombe, but was blighted by injury once more, missing two months of the season with a hamstring problem.

Luton boss Rob Edwards said he is looking forward to working with the promising Zimbabwean.

“I think he gives us loads of really good attributes,” Edwards said.

“He’s got real quality, got some real pace, got some power, got the stuff that we need, I’m looking forward to working with him.”