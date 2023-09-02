Warriors striker Admiral Muskwe leaves Luton Town, moves to English side Exeter City on season-long loan deal

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe international striker Admiral Muskwe Admiral Muskwe will be aiming to get regular game time after joining title chasing English League One outfit Exeter City on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Luton Town.

The 25-year-old joins the Grecians in time to feature in their trip to Burton Albion on Saturday.

He had initially attracted the attention of Championship side Rotherham, who wanted to sign him on a permanent deal before Exeter moved quickly to seal the loan deal.

Muskwe joined Luton Town in 2021, making his debut in the 3-0 win over Peterborough that August.

He has gone on to make 26 appearances scoring twice and last season spent a spell on loan at Fleetwood.

Exeter City, who have handed Muskwe the coveted number 10 shirt confirmed the Zimbabwean’s arrival at the club in a statement on Friday.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of striker Admiral Muskwe on a season-long loan from Premier League newbies Luton Town, subject to EFL approval.

“The 25-year-old Zimbabwean, who signed for Leicester aged nine in 2007, becomes Gary Caldwell’s tenth summer signing,” the club said.

Muskwe started his career at Leicester City where he was part of the club’s academy from the age of eight.

In the summer of 2016, Muskwe signed his first professional deal with the Foxes, and made his first important loan move of his career to Swindon Town in the January window of 2020.

A successful loan at Wycombe followed in a year later, and he would score his first professional goal within three weeks of joining the Chairboys. He added two more to his tally before the end of the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

In July 2021 he joined Luton, making his Championship debut in an opening day of the season win against Peterborough, before scoring his first Hatters goal three days later against Stevenage.

Muskwe spent the first half last season on loan at Fleetwood Town, netting three goals in 17.

The Harare-born striker represented England at Under-17 level before switching allegiance to his country of birth at senior level.

He has since earned five caps with the Warriors since making his senior international debut in a 1-0 defeat to Lesotho in a friendly match five years ago.