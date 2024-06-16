Warriors striker Tawanda Maswanhise leaves Leicester City

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

AFTER spending 12 years with the club, Warriors forward Tawanda Maswanhise has waved goodbye to Leicester City.

Maswanhise joined Leicester at a tender age of 9 before rising through their ranks until he was now featuring for their Under 21 side during the just-ended European football season.

The 21-year-old striker made 10 appearances for his side during the 2023/24 season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process.

“After 12 years at Leicester City, my time has come to an end. I want to thank the players and coaching staff throughout my journey at the club.

“I would also like to thank the fans for their massive support as I really enjoyed representing the club. Thanks for the beautiful memories,” announced Maswanhise on his social media accounts.

At Leicester City Academy, Maswanhise made a number of achievements, amongst them, winning Leicester City’s Development Player of The Year 2023.

The youngster is linked with a move to English lower division side Stockport County.