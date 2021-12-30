Warriors To Face Cameroon, Sudan In Pre-Afcon Friendlies

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

THE Warriors are set to intensify their preparations for preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations finals by playing friendly matches against Sudan and hosts Cameroon on January two and four respectively.

Zimbabwe’s squad left the country for Cameroon on Wednesday where they will intensify preparations for the continental showcase.

They will play their opening match against Senegal on January 10.

Other teams in Group B are Guinea and Malawi.

Following their step up week-long preparations in Harare, the team will step up their preparations in the West African country.

The squad is expected to be boosted by the European based players such as Tino Kadewere, Admiral Muskwe, Jordan Zemura, Kundai Benyu, David Moyo and Saudi Arabia-based captain Knowledge Musona are expected to join the rest of the group after flying directly to Cameroon from their bases.

Warriors team manager Wellington Mupandare said that they had since secured a match with Sudan and were finalizing with Cameroon.

“We managed to secure a training match with Sudan on January 2 and we are finalizing with Cameroon to play on the 4th of January. We have an agreement in place with Cameroon and those are the two teams we will play,” Mupandare said.

Coach Norman Mapeza named a 23 member squad on the day of the departure while they have placed the trio of Temptation Chiwunga, Bill Antonio and Panashe Mutimbanyoka have been placed standby.

Warriors Afcon Squad

GOALKEEPERS: Petros Mhari, Martin Mapisa, Talbert Shumba

DEFENDERS: Peter Muduhwa, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Jordan Zemura, Godknows Murwira, Gerald Takwara, Gilroy Chimwemwe, Bruce Kangwa, Onismor Bhasera

MIDFIELDERS: Kelvin Madzongwe, Thabani Kamusoko, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Ishmael Wadi, Never Tigere, Kundai Benyu

STRIKERS: Admiral Muskwe, Prince Dube, David Moyo, Knowledge Musona, Tinotenda Kadewere