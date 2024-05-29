Warriors World Cup Qualifier squad finally out

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Zimbabwe Football Association has finally announced the 23 men squad which will represent the country in the coming World Cup Qualifier matches against Lesotho and South Africa in June.

The squad was selected by Warriors interim head coach Jairos Tapera who will be leading the side as head coach during the coming two games.

Zimbabwe will host Lesotho at the Orlando stadium in Johannesburg on the 7th of June before playing away to South Africa at Free State stadium in Bloemfontein.

Tapera’s squad has made a number of changes from the squad that completed at the Four Nations tournament played in Malawi in March.

The Manica Diamonds gaffer has given first time national team call up to his club goalkeeper Godfrey Chitsumba , Simba Bhora’s striker Tymon Machope and Polokwane City’s striker Douglas Mapfumo.

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers

Bernad Donavan (Chicken Inn)

Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)

Godfrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds)

Defenders

Gerald Takwara (Ohod FC)

Teenage Hadebe (Konyaspor)

Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle)

Munashe Garananga (KV Mechelen)

Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders)

Godkowns Murwira (CAPS United )

Shane Maroodza (Huddersfields )

Devine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders

Marshall Munetsi (Stade Reims)

Andy Rinemhota (Rotherham United )

Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

Walter Musona (Simba Bhora )

Daniel Msendami ( Jwaneng Galaxy0

Tivonge Rushesha (Reading)

Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday )

Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City)

Forwards

Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes )

Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers )

Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City)

Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora)