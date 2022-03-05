Wasarirevu Appointed Women’s Sables Interim Head Coach

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe women’s rugby team player Lissy Wasarirevu has been appointed the interim head coach of the women’s Sables team, taking over from Munyaradzi Mhonda who hasd been in charge of the team since 2020.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) said Wasarirevu’s appointment is part of their strategic plan to have more women at all levels of rugby development in the country from the grassroots to coaching and administration.

“The Zimbabwe Rugby Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Lissy Wasarirevu as the interim head coach for the Zimbabwe Women Sables team. Lissy was elevated to be head coach after the annual review of national teams by the National Technical Committee. She takes over from Munya Mhonda who was appointed in 2020 and oversaw the Sables 2021 rugby campaign where the team recorded four losses out of the four games they played,” ZRU said in a statement.

“The Technical committee then saw it prudent to elevate Lissy who had been assistant coach to Munya Mhonda. This is in line with the Unions strategic plan to consciously and proactively have more women in the administrative, coaching and officiating structures of the union at grassroots and high performance teams level.”

Wasarirevu becomes the first female to be the head coach of the women’s national fifteens team.

Her predecessors include George Mukorera, Philemon Machisa, Abraham Rwodzi and recently Mhonda who have had various degrees of success with the team.

The former national team player has a rich rugby background having played for the Women Sables team and the national Lady Cheetahs.

She was also the captain of the Women Sables. She is a world Rugby level two coach and an accredited, practising rugby referee with the Zimbabwe Rugby Referees Society.

She is also the Head Coach for FS Raiders, a women’s rugby club that has been dominating the Women’s rugby landscape.

Under her tutelage FS Raiders have become a dominant force on the local women’s rugby circuit and recently won the Zambia Ten Challenge Cup in Zambia.