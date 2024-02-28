WATCH: 3 Karoi fuel dealers burnt to death in petrol explosion 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

THREE fuel dealers from Karoi’s Chikangwe township have died of serious injuries they sustained in a petrol explosion on Saturday at a house used as a warehouse.

The deceased trio was identified as Clifford Mwanza, Takudzwa Muromba and Sibangani Macheza all aged 30.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP confirms the death of three people in a fire incident which occurred at a house in Chikangwe, Karoi on February 24, 2024, after the room in which the victims used to stock fuel for illegal resale exploded,” said Nyathi.

Police warned members of the public to desist from stockpiling petrol and other inflammable substances at undesignated sites.

“The ZRP warns the public, motorists and illegal fuel dealers against storing fuel in their homes or public places as this is in breach of the country’s laws on public safety and environmental regulations.”