WATCH: A MuShurugwi ‘resurfaces’ in the US

26th January 2020

THE possession of a machete has been given a negative label by machete wielding gangs in parts of Zimbabwe’s mining areas who have been abusing the handy domestic tool to hack down innocent villagers.

But who says a machete is just a Zimbabwean weapon?

The skit below shows how the trending weapon can be of use to a US girlfriend snatcher.

US MuShurugwi

Posted by New Zimbabwe.com on Sunday, January 26, 2020

