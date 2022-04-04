WATCH: Africa University Students Chase Away Passion Java, Robert Mugabe Jr

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

AFRICA University (AU) students Sunday chased self proclaimed prophet and Zanu PF sympathiser Passion Java and late President Robert Mugabe’s son Robert Junior away from the institution’s campus.

In a video doing rounds on social media, students, could be heard calling security and demanding that they be chucked out of the institution after he sought to replicate his usual money showering antics on top of his top of the range vehicles.

Usually, he is trailled by large crowds who mimic his comic antics and words with hope the monied ‘preacher’ could spare a few notes from his pocket.

Java is one of the many socialites coopted into ruling Zanu PF’s campaigns, with the aim of convincing their followers to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2023.

Robert Jnr on the other hand is fresh from his maiden appearance at a Zanu PF rally since his father’s ouster in a coup in 2017.