WATCH: Aussie MP Hails Zim’s Covid Vaccination Campaign

By Leopold Munhende

AN AUSTRALIAN MP Julian Hill has blasted his Prime Minister Scott Morrison for poor handling of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, indicating “Zimbabwe is doing better.”

Speaking in Australia’s House of Representatives this week, Hill laid into Morrison over statements he made to appease restless citizens saying the inoculation programme was not a race yet “he raced to get his own.”

“The Prime Minister promised Australians were at the front of the queue for vaccines but today Victorians wanting to get their Pfizer jabs are being turned away because there are no vaccines, they have run out.

“This is the Federal government’s mess, and the Prime Minister refuses to take responsibility for it, instead he folds his arms, stamps his foot and says well it is not a race.

“Well, it is a race, it is a race to slow further outbreaks, to beat mutations, it is a race to save lives and livelihoods and it is a race that Australia is losing.

“The Prime Minister needs to stop turning his back on problems he does not like. The whole of Australia is vulnerable and exposed.

“The Prime Minister promised 22 million vaccines would be done by now but today only 2.7% of Australians have been fully vaccinated, Zimbabwe is doing better. The rest of the world has a choice in vaccines, but not Australians.

“The Prime Minister was one of the first people in Australia to get a vaccine, for him it was a race but for everyone else it is a long far queue.”

Zimbabwe has been receiving rare reviews over its handling of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Although vaccines have been in short supply in recent days, Zimbabwe is reported to be doing better than the neighbouring economic giant, South Africa.

Last week, South Africa’s outspoken Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, in scathing rebuke, attacked President Cyril Ramaphosa for not doing enough to inoculate citizens compared to Zimbabwe.

“People are being vaccinated in Zimbabwe. I am also considering going to Zimbabwe to get my vaccination. We are going to die before we are vaccinated,” said Malema.

“You were chasing Zimbabweans away and saying they are taking your jobs. It looks like you are going to be chased away when you go to look for a vaccine in Zimbabwe.”

