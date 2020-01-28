WATCH: Award Winner Diddy Takes Aim At Recording Academy Bosses Over Hip-Hop Snub

Cape Town – This past Saturday saw some of our favourite celebrities attending the Clive Davis Pre-Grammys Gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California and in true Grammys award-acceptance speech style – there was drama.

This time around, it was brought by rapper Diddy who slammed the recording academy for disrespecting black music during his acceptance speech after being presented with the Industry Icon award.

According to Essence, in his speech which was 45-minutes long, the I’ll be missing you rapper spoke out against the Grammys.

