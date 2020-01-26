WATCH: Bev shows off PREGNANCY, taunts haters

Raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda took many by surprise last week when she pitched up at the Harare magistrates’ court to exchange marriage vows with one Chambuka Mufudzi, a United Kingdom based medical doctor.
That was not all.
The Harare entertainer is ‘very’ PREGNANT; certainly not an outcome of any of her famous bottle stunts.
On the video below, Bev brandishes a pregnancy tester and a receipt from a New Start Centre.
She also finds time to taunt a few haters.
