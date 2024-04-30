WATCH: Buckingham Palace has begun planning for King Charles funeral

Spread This News

IOL Entertainment Preparations for King Charles’ funeral are underway at Buckingham Palace amid reports of his declining health. In February, Buckingham Palace disclosed that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer following a procedure for an enlarged prostate at the London Clinic, causing concern among royal enthusiasts.

Since then, the 75-year-old monarch has withdrawn from public appearances while undergoing cancer treatment. The UK Daily Beast reports that; despite his determination to overcome cancer, King Charles is experiencing deteriorating health.

Behind the scenes, Buckingham Palace officials were reportedly regularly updating a detailed document outlining the monarch’s funeral plans, known as “Operation Menai Bridge“ – named after the suspension bridge connecting the island of Anglesey with the Welsh mainland. A source described as an “old friend of the royal family” told The Daily Beast; “Of course he is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it. Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on”.