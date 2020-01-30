WATCH: Chamisa Appeals For SA Intervention To Zim Crisis

Speaking to SABC News, opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says if Zimbabwe’s economic and political crisis is not addressed urgently it will soon escalate into other regional countries and destabilise peace.
WATCH Video Below:
Chamisa warns SADC and AU of a revolution if Zimbabwe's crisis is not attended to
