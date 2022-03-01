WATCH: Chamisa Claims Credit For High Mobile Phone Usage; Vows To Turn Zim Into Digital Society

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has insisted that the opposition party has government experience, citing the performance of its ministers during the one-term coalition administration.

A government of national unity (GNU) was established in 2009 after deadly violence followed then strongman Robert Mugabe defeat in the first round of the Presidential elections to rival Morgan Tsvangirai.

Addressing supporters at a campaign rally in Kwekwe over the weekend, Chamisa said as ICTs minister during the national unity government, he was responsible for Zimbabwe’s high mobile phone usage.

Mobile connections in Zimbabwe are estimated at 14.76 million which is about 98%.

The opposition leader vowed to turn the country into a digital society if he wins power in the 2023 general elections.

