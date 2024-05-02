WATCH: Chamisa close ally walks out of Worker’s Day commemorations after ZCTU leader uses Zanu PF mantra

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa’s close ally Ostallos Siziba on Tuesday walked out on the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president, Florence Taruvinga’s Workers Day address with a sizable number of the crowds following suit.

The incident occurred at Gwanzura Stadium in Harare where the country’s main labour organ commemorated May 1 under strict instructions from police not to entertain any political party hijacking the event.

Siziba who arrived after the commencement of proceedings allegedly made frantic efforts to address the workers but was not given such an opportunity. He was reportedly representing Chamisa.

However, as Taruvinga was addressing the workers an infuriated Siziba called it a day and made his way out of the stadium.

As he reached the terraces he was greeted by a zealous crowd almost bringing the program to a halt.

Sources who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com alleged Siziba could not stomach the mantra “Nyika inoshandirwa nevene vayo” by the ZCTU leader which is taken off President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s slogan “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”.

“No. He did not walk out because of not being afforded a slot to speak but got infuriated when Taruvinga uttered the mantra more the same like “Nyika inoshandirwa nevene vayo……” . So what boggled his mind was that the instruction was not to entertain any political party. Why then would the ZCTU president mention a Zanu-PF aligned mantra?” said one source.

However, after her address, Taruvinga distanced herself from any political affiliation saying she is pursuing an apolitical labour movement.

“Partisanship has affected the country’s workers over the years so there is a need for the workers to stand in their lane, remember we once went through hardships as a nation and rallied behind these politicians but they still managed to find each other and proceeded to establish a Government of National Unity) (GNU) back in 2009.

“When labor tried to push for their issues the same politicians remained focused on their political agendas. Such is the nature of politicians hence the need for workers to keep in their lane,” she said.