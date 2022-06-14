WATCH: Chamisa condemns violence as clashes rock murdered activist’s memorial service 

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has hit out at the ruling Zanu PF party after several attacks against his supporters at slain Moreblessing Ali’s homestead on Monday.

Following the weekend discovery in a disused Nyatsime well of Ali’s dismembered body, a local Zanu PF councillor banned CCC supporters from mourning at her homestead.

The mourners had to relocate the funeral gathering to Ali’s parents’ place in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza.

On Monday, suspected Zanu PF thugs went to the homestead again and reportedly beat up more 20 mourners and chased away Ali’s family.

CCC supporters then thronged the area on Tuesday and burnt down a house belonging to one Zanu PF leader who is said to have been chasing them away from mourning Ali.

However, addressing supporters during a memorial prayer Tuesday, Chamisa condemned these acts of violence.

“Zanu PF’s behaviour shows that its days in power are over,” he said.

“Here in Nyatsime people are getting terrorised everyday but the liberation struggle was never about anarchy and making sure that you sacrifice other people’s children.

“A well know Zanu PF councillor came and terrorised people here yet he is supposed to be a yardstick and standard of moral leadership in society.”

Chamisa continued; “Do not be provoked into violence; they are trying hard to provoke us into violence. No violence, we are a peace team.

“Do not be threatened; we will overcome. We know that violence does not build a nation, it cannot save a generation.

“We have a duty to promote peace as they promote darkness and violence; we have a duty to resist the temptation to drive this country into anarchy because that is what they want.

“We are not far from victory, and we know these are last kicks of a dying horse.”