WATCH: Chamisa – Education one thing we acknowledge Zanu PF for

By UK Correspondent

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has said despite ruining the country since taking over power at Independence in 1980, the ruling Zanu PF party deserves credit on education.

Chamisa was speaking in Harare at a memorial service for the late Dr Alex Magaisa who succumbed to a heart attack in the United Kingdom where he was a law lecturer.

Magaisa, a government critic and former advisor to the late ex-Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, was also a key advisor to Chamisa.

Citing the late Kent University law lecturer and others like Professor Arthur Mutambara who also attended the memorial event, Magaisa said Zanu PF deserved some credit for education policies, as well as other liberation dividends such as ‘one man one vote’.

WATCH CLIP BELOW;