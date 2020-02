By Staff Reporter

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has dismissed claims by MDC-T spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni he was bought a Toyota Land Cruiser by controversial business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

Addressing a press briefing at the MDC main headquarters in Harare Wednesday, Chamisa said he did not have any form of contact with Tagwirei.

https://www.facebook.com/125973854117415/posts/2715030095211765/?app=fbl