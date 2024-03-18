WATCH: Chamisa mobbed by supporters in Masvingo

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende

OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa was on Sunday mobbed by hundreds of his supporters in Masvingo town after making a surprise stop at local retail giant OK.

Chamisa, who is yet to reveal his next move following a dramatic move to quit the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, bought confectioneries before waving, greeting people and leaving.

It took him over two minutes to get into the shop and almost the same time to pay as his supporters battled to get a selfie with him while others jostled for a glimpse.

Chants of “Chamisa, Chamisa, Chamisa” dominated the surrounding area.

After denying the ruling Zanu PF a House of Assembly majority, Chamisa bemoaned infiltration and an unending onslaught on the CCC for its disintegration.

Self-styled Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu dismantled the party through recalls, while Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda and The Ministry of Local Government ignored correspondents disputing the former’s position in the party, thereby assisting in the demolition.

Chamisa’s lieutenants including Ostallos Siziba are currently on a national tour introducing what is widely believed to be his next party.

The CCC on the other hand has fragmented into no less than three parties, each with its leadership structure.