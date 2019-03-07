WATCH: Chamisa reveals Mwonzora bait, hints on ring fencing SG’s post

By Nkosana Dlamini

MDC President Nelson Chamisa has inadvertently revealed what looks like an enticement for secretary general Douglas Mwonzora to abandon his bid to challenge him for president at a party elective congress May this year.

Mwonzora is still agonising on whether to go for the most coveted MDC job or try to keep his current post which could see him pitted against easier opponents.

The MDC senator would be the first to know that any reckless game could deal an end to his political career as he could be relegated to the peripheries of the popular opposition’s leadership ranks.

Chamisa has turned hugely popular in and outside the main opposition and for that, is widely seen easily sailing to his first ever mandate as an elected party leader.

He also has his fears though.

After his shock 2014 defeat to Mwonzora in the race to become MDC secretary general, Chamisa is certainly aware that nothing is impossible.

Mwonzora in 2014 seemed headed for the slaughter after only securing nomination from a single MDC province as opposed to Chamisa whose nominations came from 11 provinces.

But addressing a media conference at the MDC headquarters Wednesday, Chamisa hinted his party could try to exclude the post of secretary among those set to be contested for at congress.

“In terms of our constitution we are supposed to have the presidium being open to contestation the chairman’s position being open to contestation.

“There is still debate on the secretary general’s position being open to contestation. But again that is a product of our democratic processes,” he said.

The MDC is set to hold its congress 24-26 May this year.