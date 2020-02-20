WATCH: Chamisa rubbishes claims he got a car gift from Tagwirei

By Leopold Munhende

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has rubbished claims he took delivery of a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser bought for him by Kudakwashe Tagwirei, the controversial business tycoon and top ally to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa was updating journalists at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, Wednesday on his recent national tour of party structures.

Khaliphani Phugeni, spokesperson of MDC-T, a breakaway group from MDC, recently made starling claims the opposition chief was bought a vehicle by Tagwirei.

Phegeni challenged both Chamisa and Tagwirei to sue him if they felt he was lying about them.

Tagwirei has been accused of capturing various arms of government including the executive which he is said to be pampering with top of the range vehicles and other freebies to protect his business interests.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is said to have taken delivery of two top of the range vehicles from the business mogul.

One of the vehicles was to ferry the VP’s minor children to and from school and another to supervise government’s command agriculture which he is said to have financed in its formative years.