WATCH: Chin’ono’s ‘Dem Loot’ Song Goes Viral

A ZIMBABWEAN journalist has taken his fight to expose corruption in a musical direction. The song, ‘Dem Loot’, has become a viral hit with dozens of versions posted online from rap to reggae and more.

The lyrics were written by the investigative reporter Hopewell Chin’ono, who has exposed corruption in government and been arrested three times in six months on charges including “communicating falsehoods”.

Zimbabwe’s hospitals have shortages of PPE and drugs while dealing with an increase in Covid-19 cases.