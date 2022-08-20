WATCH: Chiwenga’s new wife confesses, “I smuggled goods from SA, Botswana to augment my meagre civil servant’s salary”

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga’s new wife, Miniyothabo Baloyi, has confessed she used to smuggle goods from South Africa and Botswana for sale locally inorder to supplement her meagre salary as a civil servant following attestation into the military.

A video shared online shows the new ‘second lady’ , a colonel in the army, detailing how she also struggled to sustain a decent livelihood on a poor salary awarded to civil servants.

Public service employees, including soldiers, police officers, teachers and nurses, have been on a prolonged fight for better pay since the scrapping of the US dollar in 2018.

They currently earn less than US$100 monthly.