WATCH: Community speaks after Chegutu man slits stomach open, pulls out intestines

By Tinei Tuhwe

A Chegutu man has left the whole community reeling in shock after he drank battery acid and slit his stomach open with a knife.

Eyewitnesses told NewZimbabwe.com, the now deceased Blessing Mudimu (28) a barber, said he was trying to remove a “cat” moving in his stomach.

Mudimu popularly known as Marabha was struggling with drug addiction and mental health illness.

His workmate only identified as Madzibaba said they had failed to calm him down as he had gotten very aggressive.

“Anyone who was trying to get hold of him was threatened with the knife

“When we tried to stop him he shouted at us to leave him alone, claiming he was removing something from his stomach.

“He was too aggressive to the extent that we failed to stop him,” he said.

He added that last year Mudimu cut his penis and chest and drank the blood.

Madzibaba shared he had confided in him about having suicidal thoughts, highlighting the urgent need for support and intervention for those battling addiction.

“He came to me around 11 am and took me outside the shop and confessed that he wanted to end his life using a knife but I thought he was joking”.

Madzibaba also called on the government to intervene and address the drug abuse scourge in the community.

He also urged youths to stay away from drugs, emphasizing the destructive impact they have on lives.