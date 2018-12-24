WATCH: Dereck Chisora speaks after brutal knockout defeat

By Agencies

DERECK CHISORA was ahead on two judges’ scorecards before Dillian Whyte’s brutal 11th-round knockdown.

Whyte flattened his rival in the penultimate round with a devastating blow, leaving Chisora needing medical attention.

But Chisora was agonisingly close to a famous points victory.

Two judges had Chisora ahead 95-94, while one had Whyte in front by the same score before the last-gasp KO.

The heavyweight pair re-ran their epic 2016 slug-fest — won by Whyte on points — and gave spoilt fans another humdinger.

There were concerns over Chisora as he lay unconscious on the canvas surrounded by his worried team, but after three minutes he was shakily back on his feet.

The Zimbabwe-born Chisora speaks below after the fight;