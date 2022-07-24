WATCH: “Do these fire tenders fly?” asks Harare mayor Mafume on government’s ‘overpriced’ trucks

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

HARARE mayor Jacob Mafume this week questioned pricing of fire tenders that were bought by government for 89 local authorities using their devolution funds, including the capital’s, at an inflated US$464 292 each.

Government set aside US$55 million without any consultations for the deal that is was entered with Alexander Zingman, one of president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s honorary consuls.

Zingman is honorary consul to Belarus.

“Are these flying fire tenders, if they needed to get fire tenders for us they should have certainly consulted council, we would have put the resolutions and we would have gotten cheaper tenders,” said Mafume.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW